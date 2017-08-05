News briefs - Aug. 3 edition

This support group seeks to show caregivers of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's or other types of dementia that they are not alone. At the group, they will learn new coping skills to better care for and understand their loved ones dealing with memory loss.

Anyone with an interest in understanding more about memory loss is invited to attend. The group meets the second Thursday of each month. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group.

For more information, contact Tri-County Health Care's Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228 or visit TCHC.org.

Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group to meet Aug. 15

Tri-County Health Care's monthly Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, which helps area residents affected by suicide, will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.

Each year, more than 36,000 people in the U.S. die by suicide. The support group at Tri-County is intended to provide healing support for people coping with the shock, grief and emotions that accompany the loss of a loved one to suicide. This confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope.

The monthly Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group is open to all adult family members and friends of a loved one who has died by suicide. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month.

For more information, contact Tri-County Health Care's Medical Social Services at (218)631-5228 or visit TCHC.org.

Parents Who Have Lost a Child Support Group to meet Aug. 14

Tri-County Health Care's monthly Parents Who Have Lost a Child Support Group, which helps area residents affected by the loss of a child, will meet on Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.

Whether the child was lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, cancer, suicide or an accident, the purpose of this group is to provide long-term support to parents and a confidential setting where they can share their story and learn ways to cope. Many find it comforting to talk with others who have suffered a similar loss.

The Parents Who Have Lost a Child Support Group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age at any time in their lives. The group meets the second Monday of each month.

For more information, contact Tri-County Health Care's Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228 or visit TCHC.org.

Aug. 11 is your reminder to call 811

Aug. 11 is National Safe Digging Day, a natural reminder to call 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.

Here's how it works:

• Call at least 48 hours prior to digging to ensure enough time for utility lines to be properly marked.

• When you call 811, a representative will ask for the location and description of your digging project.

• The call center will notify affected utility companies, who will send a professional locator to the proposed dig site to mark the approximate location of your lines.

• Once lines have been properly marked, you can dig in other areas.

Digging projects that require a call to 811 include: building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio.

Wadena County Public Health holds mother and child multi clinics

Wadena County Public Health offers family and child health services, including WIC, child health screenings, dental varnish, lead screenings, prenatal and family home visiting.

For information and to schedule appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629 or (888) 883-0351.

Immunization clinics set in August

Wadena County Public Health Department will conduct monthly immunization clinics as follows for the month of August:

Wadena County Public Health location:

• Tuesday Aug 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. walk-ins welcome.

First English Lutheran Church location:

• Monday, Aug 14, call for an appointment.

Please bring your immunization record if available. All minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. The suggested cost is $13.25 per immunization administration. Persons eligible include Minnesota Health Care Program enrollees, and people uninsured or insured without vaccine coverage. This should not replace your regularly scheduled medical provider appointments.

For further questions or information, contact Wadena County Public Health (218) 631-7629.

Support group for celiac disease meets Aug. 14

A support group for celiac disease will meet Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Wadena Alliance Church. An informational meeting is being held to help people with celiac disease learn more about the disease: what to eat, how to cook and bake using gluten-free flours and ingredients. Informational materials will be available along with many gluten-free recipes. Each meeting begins with a pot luck supper. Along with your gluten-free dish to share, please bring about eight copies of the recipe to share with the group.

If you have any questions, call Pat Johnson at (218) 631-2170.