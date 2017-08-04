Toxic Taters hosts 4th annual organic potato tour Saturday

"According to the US Department of Agriculture frozen potato products typically are contaminated with the residue of twenty-four different pesticides," said Toxic Taters Coordinator Amy Mondloch. "Those are carcinogens, neurotoxins, developmental toxins, all sorts of stuff you don't want to eat, but can't wash off. So, the big question is- how do we feed people, if we want to eat to live instead of eating to die? That's what Toxic Taters is going to be addressing at our organic potato farm tour this year."

Yellow Rose Organic Farm owner Larry Heitkamp will share stories of his experiences growing food as healthy as it can be. He produces certified organic potatoes, beef, eggs, and grain that is processed and marketed locally.

Toxic Taters is welcoming back for a second year, Cragun's Resort Chef, Brian Diumenti and his staff to provide a organic luncheon for the event.

"For a chef, it is such an honor to build friendships with local farmers like Larry. His passion and love for what he does shows in his product. Therefore, it makes it easy to create delicious food when you start with amazing ingredients," said Diumenti.

This all ages event is free and will be held at Yellow Rose Organic Farm is located at 29408 189th Ave Sebeka. For more information call (218) 375-2600 or visit www.toxictaters.org.