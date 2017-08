Injuries were sustained Monday in a collision between a red Chevrolet Equinox LT SHV and a black Chevrolet Traverse LT SUV occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. at the corner of Ash Avenue and First Street SE in Wadena. Tri-County Health Care paramedics responded along with the Wadena Police Department and the Wadena Fire Department. No details were immediately available. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal