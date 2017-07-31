Living history

"The schedule is set as soon as we get approval from the Minnesota State High School League, which is basically having our paperwork filed," said Becky Woessner, Wadena-Deer Creek activities director.

The WDC school board at its June meeting unanimously approved the application for cooperative sponsorship.

The plan is for WDC to pair with Long Prairie-Grey Eagle to form a new team. The athletes will have a chance to play hockey this year. Girls from all of the schools involved met july 24 at Sunnybrook Park to finalize details, including team mascot and accent colors of the uniforms. The team will be in the West Central Conference and will begin practice sometime in October. LPGE and WDC will split home games, playing about four or five in Wadena.

The WDC hockey program was discontinued in March because not enough girls were in the program.

30 years ago

Excerpts from the July 28, 1987 Pioneer Journal

• Bell Hill Recovery Center's future under attack

In the July 22 issue of the minneapolis Star and Tribune, it was reported that Hennepin county is considering cutting detox center services. If one of the commissioners, Randy Johnson, has his way, part of the cuts would mean a closing of Bell Hill Recovery Center.

The article was a second story that centered around a many-time repeater at Bell Hill, Elmer Cassel. A reporter had interviewed Cassel, who is a chronic alcoholic. He repeatedly left detox centers and Bell Hill was no exception.

On July 17, the scenario of Cassel ended. Apparently, Cassel had again run from Bell Hill. He was killed later, after falling from a train near St. Cloud.

According to the Star and Tribune report, Johnson has proposed cutting the number of detox beds at a center located in the metro area and proposed to take "a real hard look at closing Bell Hill."

In a response made by Bell Hill director Audrey Schmitz, "that possibility is always a consideration. And, without Hennepin county's support, we would not have enough to continue operations."

Hennepin county is a major source of referrals for the treatment center, which is located about five miles north of Wadena.

Schmitz added though, that no action has been taken and that the possibility of closing Bell Hill was no more than the statement made by the Hennepin county commissioner.

Schmitz noted that Bell Hill currently employs 26 full-time staff and is governed by a board of directors.

65 years ago

Excerpts from the July 31, 1952 Pioneer Journal

• Flying saucers near Wadena not confirmed

Two shiny objects sighted at high altitude, making a "lot of noise" were seen at Third Crow Wing lake near Huntersville about noon Friday. What the objects were is still something of speculation.

The Pioneer Journal was first informed of the "things" Tuesday morning when Mrs. Harold Mason called to tell us that Gus Young of St. Peter, who was visiting at the Mason home on Third Crow Wing Lake with his wife and mother, had sighted the objects.

IN conversation with Mrs. Fannie Young, Gus' mother, she said that all she heard was the sound, for when her son called for her to come and look, the objects were out of sight. She described the sound as unusual and sounded like a bunch of "buzz saws running."

In a telephone conversation with Gus Tuesday evening, he was reluctant to even venture a guess that the objects were anything but conventional aircraft, but he did say that it was unusual. In recalling what he saw, he said that the objects were making a lot of noise, were shiny and at the high altitude appeared to be about the size of a half-dollar. They first appeared north and disappeared in the south and were traveling at a high rate of speed. The unusualness was the amount of noise which was associated with them for that altitude.

According to Associated and United Press dispatches, the Air Force is very much interested in the reports of the flying saucers and should anyone in this locality detect any unusual craft, they are asked to observe the following: shape, size, color, speed, altitude, direction of approach and time of observation, and to notify the closest "skywatch" post immediately.