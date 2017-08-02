"We are extremely proud to continue helping graduate and undergraduate students pursue their educational goals," said Darryl Janson, WPA President.

Wadena Pilots Association, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides scholarships to promote aviation. Originally created in the 1950's, the Pilots Association was developed as a gathering of pilots to discuss flying and events. Expanding its mission in 2008 to becoming a non-profit broadened opportunities to assist the next generation pilots. Each year the Pilots Association offers scholarships to local students interested in pursuing a career in aviation.

Becker commented on his pursuit of Instructor, Instrument rating, Commercial Aviation, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, (drones) while currently attending the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

The scholarships and services provided would not be possible without public donations. By contributing, individuals, businesses and corporations are helping expand the level of awards and positively affect students.

For more information on how to support the Wadena Pilots Association, please call (218) 639-4769.