Slipping into summer

Golfers can swing away in the Wadena-Deer Creek Golf Scramble June 9, the Wadena County Humane Society Fundraiser June 16 and the Wadena Elks Lodge holds a Flag Day Ceremony on June 14.

The community kicks the jubilee into high gear with a flood of activities June 15, 16 and 17. The first day opens with a Town and Country Breakfast at BN Park. City-wide garage sales are held all day. In the evening the sidewalks and curbs of Jefferson Street fill up for the big parade through downtown Wadena. The Lions Club is grilling burgers on Dayton and Jefferson, and the VFW is hosting a steak fry. The 15th will also see Auto Value's Open House.

Activities set for June 16 include the County Museum's Historic Carnival, a Golden Gloves Boxing Card with free burgers and dogs at the Fairgrounds and a Life Live It Duck Drop and Picnic at BN Park. The day will be topped off by a fireworks display.

The final day features Family Fun Day and the Wadena VFW Youth Fishing Derby at Sunnybrook Park, followed by the Miss Wadena Pageant at Memorial Auditorium.

The Historical Society will begin its Spring Program Series on Father's Day, June 18.

Running June 21 to 24 will be the annual Wadena County Fair. A Bulls and Barrels show is on tap June 23 at the fairgrounds. Packing even more into the final weekend of June will be a three-day Kruzin 4 Kids Garage Sale at the Elks Lodge, Wings and Wheels over Wadena at the airport and a demo derby at the fairgrounds June 25.

Summer lovers will have a breather for a couple weeks until the Tri -County Health Care Block Party June 18. BN Park will be the site of the Lions BBQ June 20, and the MS Tram comes to Wadena the same day with riders setting up camp at Sunnybrook Park. The final event of July will be the beginning of the Madhatters' Summer Drama Camp on the 24th at Memorial Auditorium.

August is loaded. The 4th will see more drama camp at Memorial, followed by the Madhatters' Dinner Theatre Aug. 4, 5, 6, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 at Elmer's Texas BBQ. Sidewalk Sales in Wadena are scheduled for Aug. 4 with BBQs at the Cyber Cafe.

The annual TCHC Golf Tournament tees off Aug. 7 at Whitetail Run.

More outdoor cooking will be served up Aug. 10 when the Rotary Club holds its annual Corn and Chicken Feed at BN Park. One day later the Relay for Life will be held at Sunnybrook Park and Aug. 12 will see the annual Pig and Wing Challenge, which will bring out the serious outdoor cooks to the fairgrounds.

Aug. 13 and 14 will see the Old Wadena Rendezvous on the Crow Wing River in eastern Wadena County. A bike rally put on by Kruzin' For Kids is set for Aug. 19.

People hungry for a taste of the old days can look in on the England Prairie Show on County Road 1 Aug. 25, 26 and 27.

The final month of summer will see the Whiskey Creek Film Festival Sept. 8-14, the Memorial Bestball Golf Tournament Sept. 9-10, a Chili Cook-off Sept. 14, a Wadena Air Base Reunion the 15th and 16th, the Rossy Roundup Golf Tournament on the 16th and the WDC Homecoming Week Sept. 18-22.

Summer Recreation kicks off June 6

Summer Recreation Coordinator Dana Pavek and her staff had 280 kids pre-registered for activities in the final week of May.

The summer recreation season, which is run by Wadena-Deer Creek-Bluffton Community Education, starts June 6.

"Last year I did an eval and parents said 'we want more all summer long,'" Pavek said.

Baseball and softball anchor the summer recreation program, according to Pavek, but it includes much, much more.

Summer rec activities include gym games, crafts, mountain biking, backyard games, art, tennis, school gardening, beginning gymnastics, track and field, stretching with stories, art in your park and Cyber Cafe.

There are also a bevy of summer rec camps including Camp Confidence (for fifth grade girls), Cooking, football, golf, wrestling tennis, soccer, boys' basketball, girls' basketball, beginning crochet, advanced crochet, Camp Wanna-Sew, advanced quilting, painting, trap shooting, beginning archery, beginning Lego, advanced robotics, nature walks, Lego camps, tech machines and a Back to School beauty camp, community youth camps, the Prairie Fire Children's Theatre, the Madhatter's Drama Camp and driver's education.

Fitness opportunities for youth and teens will include the Sunnybrook Stomp 5K Run/Walk, Tri-Wadena, swimming lessons (at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center), pre-school/kindergarten T-Ball, T-Ball and Toss Ball (for grades 1-2), competitive traveling baseball and softball, Little League baseball and for Deer Creek kids, boys' and girls' T-Ball and arts and crafts, The Deer Creek program is coordinated and coached by Lance Wohlwend.

Four big bus trips are planned. A Shrine Circus Bus Trip to Fergus Falls is set for June 21. A bus trip to a Minnesota Twins-New York Yankees baseball game at Target Field in Minneapolis is slated for July 19. On Aug. 15 a bus will head for St. Paul's Science Museum. Capping the summer bus trips will be a ride the the Minnesota State Fair Aug. 26. The Shrine Circus trip is free. The other three trips include an extra fee.