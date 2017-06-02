Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen heroes

Because of the inclement weather, the Memorial Day service, originally set for the Veterans Memorial in Sunnybrook Park, was moved to the Memorial Auditorium at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School.

About 125 people attended the program. The WDC concert band performed several patriotic songs.

Father Aaron Kuhn gave the invocation and address.

Members of the WFV Auxiliary placed wreaths around a tombstone for the fallen from each of the US-involved wars, from the Civil War through the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. There was also a wreath for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Father Kuhn closed the program with a prayer.