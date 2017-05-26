It's a bouncing baby...?

The sex of the calf is not yet known. Discretion being the better part of valor, Waln does not plan to enter the buffalo pen for a couple of days.

"They get a little feisty when you get between them and their calf," Waln said.

The stork (or storks) arrived at Sunnybrook about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Waln said the birth of buffalo calves has been an annual event. There is a new bull siring the calves because the city's last bull grew old and ornery.

Visitors to the zoo are welcome, but they are cautioned to stay 15 feet away from the fence to avoid antagonizing the massive buffalo.

Waln said the calf will stay with its mother until it is taken to Wally McManigle's buffalo ranch near Bluegrass. McManigle leased the city their bull.

"In exchange, he gets the calves for a couple years," Waln said.

In addition to buffalo, the zoo has a buck whitetail deer and two does. Waln is expecting the does to deliver fawns at any time.

The zoo also has three peacocks.

It might be a small zoo, but as one of the men who care for the occupants, Waln is satisfied.

"It's enough," Waln laughed.