City, County look at proposal for realigning Highway 4

The two-lane paved highway runs 11 miles from Wadena eastward to County Highway 26. If carried through, the construction work would take place in 2018.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning to start a two-year rebuilding project on a six-mile stretch of Highway 10 in 2018.

Professional Engineer Phil Martin, representing Bolton and Menk Engineering, showed the 12 people present plans for a re-alignment of the highway inside the city limits of Wadena. Martin pointed out the purpose of Tuesday's meeting was to share information and questions regarding the project.

In 2016 the county acquired a parcel of land between State Highway 10 and County Highway 4 and revised a project scope to reflect a realignment which would bring the move the junction of the county highway and the state highway east of its present location at Second Street NE.

The total preliminary estimated construction cost would be $1,620,600. Wadena County would shoulder 75 percent of the cost ($1,222,200) with the City of Wadena expected to fund the remaining 25 percent ($398,400).

The proposed improvement also includes:

• Replacement of culvert.

• Addition of curb and gutter east of Union Creek.

• Replacement of trail along corridor.

• Addition of storm sewer collection pipe and stormwater treatment ponds.

• Replacement of sanitary sewer and water main from the west terminal of Highway 4 to Harry-Rich Drive.

The proposed schedule for the project would be:

• Submit Plans to State Aid for Review - July 2017.

• Advertise Bids/Open Bids - October 2017. (Rebid Jan. 2018).

• Construction Improvements - May to September 2018.