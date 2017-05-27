News briefs - May 25 edition

Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one.

Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629.

Immunization clinics on tap June 6, 20

Wadena County Public Health Department will conduct monthly immunization clinics as follows for the month of June:

• Thursday, June 6 at Wadena County Public Health, 3 to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 20 at Wadena County Public Health, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Please bring your immunization record to the clinic to verify what immunizations are needed. All minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. The administration cost is $13.25 per immunization or Minnesota Health Care Programs will be accepted. Immunizations at above cost are available for ages 0-18, if your child has full insurance coverage, please get their immunizations at your medical clinic or physician office. This should not replace your regularly scheduled physician appointments.

For further questions or information, contact Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629.

State still seeking extension on Real ID despite law being passed

The federal government has twice denied Minnesota's request for an extension to comply with the Real ID federal standards for driver's license security rules.

And twice the federal government has said no.

But now that Gov. Mark Dayton has signed a law that the state must comply, he asked the federal Department of Homeland Security one more time for some extra time.

"I am very pleased to report to you that the Minnesota Legislature has just passed a bill, which I have signed into law, authorizing compliance with the REAL ID Act," Dayton, a Democrat, wrote to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Friday. "Thus, I write today to request a compliance extension, which, I understand, would allow Minnesota's current licenses to be used for all federal purposes, while we complete the steps necessary to provide REAL ID-compliant licenses to Minnesota citizens. I assure you that we will proceed as swiftly as possible to complete this process."

If Minnesota wins an extension, as have many other states, residents could still use their regular driver's licenses at federal checkpoints, such as those at airports, through 2020. States without extensions have until next January to comply with the Real ID requirements.

Many Minnesotans may already have Real ID-compliant identifications. Passports from the federal government are accepted as Real ID, and the Department of Homeland Security has said that Minnesota Enhanced Driver's Licenses are also Real ID acceptable. About a third of Minnesotans might already have passports and about 40,000 Minnesotans have Enhanced Driver's Licenses.

One Vegetable, One Community kickoff set for Memorial weekend

The One Vegetable, One Community kickoff event will take place over Memorial weekend at Pete's Nursery and Landscaping. Hours for Memorial weekend are Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m., and Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 customers will be given a free kale plant. There will be information on ideas for planting in containers and in the garden as well as recipe ideas using kale, the featured vegetable in the One Vegetable, One Community campaign.