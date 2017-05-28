Bookmark contest winners announced
The winners of the Wadena City Library's 2nd grade bookmark contest were recently announced.
The contest ran from May 1-6 during National Children's Book Week. Second grade students participated by submitting a bookmark design and visited the library for a special story-time. Each class voted, along with patrons and staff, for their favorites in different categories.
The winners received an award certificate, their bookmark printed on cardstock and an author-signed book courtesy of An Open Book Wadena.
The bookmark contest is held every year in anticipation of the library's summer reading program. This year, the theme for the program is Reading By Design, and the program runs from Monday, June 5 to Saturday, July 29.