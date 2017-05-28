Living History: Two Bertha lads escape injury in auto mishap

Matuska will succeed retiring WTC President Lowell Rasmussen.

Wadena School Board members met in a special meeting Tuesday night and voted unanimously for Matuska.

Superintendent Larry Foley, board chairman Dick Bentrup and board member Charles Oakes went to Pipestone last week to interview Matuska's coworkers and employees. They came away impressed, Bentrup said.

"The only negative comment we heard was that he sometimes spoke too long at meetings," Bentrup said.

60 years ago

Excerpts from the May 25, 1967 Pioneer Journal

• Two Bertha lads escape injury in auto mishap

Two auto accidents occurred in the Bertha area late Friday night and early Saturday morning causing extensive damage to the three vehicles involved.

Minnesota Highway Patrol reported that at 8 p.m. Friday an accident occurred at the main intersection of Bertha and U.S. Highway 71 when a 1967 Dodge driven by Robert Sudbeck, 20, Bertha, collided with a 1960 Cadillac driven by Walter Packard, 17, Bertha.

The Sudbeck vehicle was traveling south on Highway 71 and the Packard vehicle was traveling in an easterly direction crossing Highway 71. There were from $400 to $500 damages to both vehicles. Mata Ferell, a passenger in the Packard vehicle, was not injured.

The Highway Patrol reported that Charles Lee, 20, of the Wadena Air Station was involved in a one car rollover one mile south of Bertha on Highway 71 at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The 1959 Ford which Lee was driving was a total wreck according to authorities. There was no passengers in his car.

Lee was hospitalized at Wesley Hospital in Wadena for observations and released the same day.

75 years ago

Excerpts from the May 29, 1942 Pioneer Journal

• Coffee shop under new ownership

Louella Schmitz has purchased the coffee shop formerly operated by Ralph Ebner in the H.G. Dunne building and officially opened for business Tuesday. The interior received and entirely new decorating job and the proprietress will serve lunches, short orders, soft drinks and beer.

• Wadena truly is home for crippled fawns

Frances Waln brought a baby fawn into town Tuesday, which was found near the Ed Waln home eight miles east of Wadena on Sunday. The little fellow had a broken left hind leg and would have drowned in roadside water but for the timely appearance of its rescuer. Apparently the fawn had been struck by an automobile.

The animal was turned over to game warden Allan Bratland who in turn, with the assistance of Mr. and Mrs. James Miller, placed a splint on the injured leg. Dr. H.G. Dunne later inspected the job and it is expected that another deer will be saved for future hunters.

Wadena seems to be destined to play host to crippled fawns, for it was last year that another one with a broken left hind leg was brought in for treatment. Mr. and Mrs. Miller attended to that deer also and it is now a big deer enjoying its home on the Murphy Farm near Battle Lake.