Wadena County wanted - May 25 edition
Ryan John Brunner, 32, Park Rapids, warrant: obstructing legal process.
Christine Carol Flug, 49, Eagan, warrant: theft.
David Stephen Haney, 51, Gladstone, warrant: traffic violation.
Darrin Allen Jones, 23, Breckenridge, warrant: traffic violation.
Randy Williams Kasper, 51, Verndale, warrant: violating restraining order.
Dwight Luther Kern, 45, Staples, warrant: drug possession, traffic violation.
Zackery Laverne Lawrence, 30, Minneapolis, warrant: terroristic threats.
Jodi Lynn Malloy, 43, Oakes, N.D., warrant: disturbing the peace.
James Bryan Palazeke, 31, Wadena, warrant: contempt of court.
Jonathan Hubert Risland, 30, bemidji, warrant: contempt of court.
Josephine Lee Snyder, 34, Walker, warrant: probation violation.