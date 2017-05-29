Search
    Wadena County wanted - May 25 edition

    By none on May 29, 2017 at 5:59 p.m.
    Ryan John Brunner, 32, Park Rapids, warrant: obstructing legal process.

    Christine Carol Flug, 49, Eagan, warrant: theft.

    David Stephen Haney, 51, Gladstone, warrant: traffic violation.

    Darrin Allen Jones, 23, Breckenridge, warrant: traffic violation.

    Randy Williams Kasper, 51, Verndale, warrant: violating restraining order.

    Dwight Luther Kern, 45, Staples, warrant: drug possession, traffic violation.

    Zackery Laverne Lawrence, 30, Minneapolis, warrant: terroristic threats.

    Jodi Lynn Malloy, 43, Oakes, N.D., warrant: disturbing the peace.

    James Bryan Palazeke, 31, Wadena, warrant: contempt of court.

    Jonathan Hubert Risland, 30, bemidji, warrant: contempt of court.

    Josephine Lee Snyder, 34, Walker, warrant: probation violation.

