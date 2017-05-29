Police Scanner-May 25 Edition

• A caller reported seeing an individual going through the neighbor's garage after 11 p.m. A police officer responded to the call but did not see anyone in the area. The officer made contact with the resident who did not notice anything missing from the garage.

May 12

• The driver of a vehicle stopped for failing and yield and running a red light told a deputy she thought she had been pulled over for speeding.

• A woman working at a Wadena business reported a man walked in, asked her name and then walked out. She was advised to report any further contact or any stalking-like behavior.

• A caller alleged two kids were playing on the railroad tracks and starting fires. No fires were observed and the kids denied starting fires. They were advised to stay away from the tracks.

May 13

• A merger of two banks required two Wadena County deputies to be in the Wadena area while their funds were combined.

May 14

• A caller reported a person he knew dumped a trashed TV set in his yard. The caller did not want to pay for disposal of the TV. An officer spoke with the offending party and advised them to work with the courts on civil property issues.

May 15

• A city employee requested a welfare check on an employee that did not show up for work. An officer later spoke with the employee and found everything was fine.

• Two kids on dirt bikes allegedly cursed at a man who asked them not tear up the approaches.

• A complainant reported a bear chased his wife after surprising her in their garden. His wife ran to a vehicle and was then able to scare the animal away. The complainant was advised to have a cell phone with him at all times and attempt to get some bear mace. The complainant said he would shoot the bear as a last resort. He was told to contact law enforcement if that occurred so the DNR could take the bear.

• Wadena County law enforcement was asked to locate a woman who took a pistol from Otter Tail County and was traveling in a four-door Honda with two men.

May 16

• Four children were reported to be sleeping on the floor at 5:27 a.m. A deputy answered the call and spoke to three kids ages 10, 12 and 14. They told the deputy their mother had to leave for work at 6 a.m. They were ready for school and waiting for their ride.

• A verbal warning was given for window tint and having the wrong plates on the vehicle. The driver showed the officer the paperwork on the truck and it was determined he had him given the wrong plates by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

• After repossessing a vehicle a complainant told police of finding marijuana and a pipe in the vehicle. Upon arrival, no marijuana or pipe was found.

May 17

• Suspicions were aroused with two young men knocked on the complainant's door and walked inside. One of the pair had a long knife on his belt. They allegedly told the resident they were looking for an engine for a 185 Honda three-wheeler. They did not identify themselves and the complainant did not get a license plate number for their vehicle.

• Three deputies responded after receiving a call from an assistant manager at Walmart of a raccoon on the premises. The masked intruder was chased from the lawn and garden area outside the store.

• A caller told law enforcement a man showed up on his porch at 9:30 p.m. and alleged he had been assaulted. A deputy spoke with all parties about the possible assault but found no marks on to indicate an assault had taken place.

• A man told police his ex-girlfriend was continuing to harass him by telephone after he advised her to stop.

May 18

• A missing person report was made by the daughter of a man who had been gone for nearly five hours. The man had last been seen when he had brought his wife lunch. He had later asked his wife to pick up their granddaughter from school. Numerous family members had called his cell phone but had not received an answer. At 4:55 p.m. the missing man's daughter in the Twin Cities called to report he had been located there.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.