Kent Scheer to speak about apples at Wadena County Museum May 18

The next Minnesota Voices program will be held May 18 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Wadena County Museum. This month’s guest is Kent Scheer, local grower and owner of Green Island. Scheer has recently produced a booklet called “Core Knowledge.” This is a compact guide for the budding apple fancier in west central Minnesota. Thanks to his years of research you may never lose a tree if you fully utilize what is known and now condensed in Scheer’s charming and witty pamphlet.

Minnesota Voices is a series of free noontime programs from the Wadena County Historical Society. It features book signings and interviews with Minnesota writers and is held the third Thursday of the month at the Wadena County Museum. Next month’s featured writer will be Colin Mustful. The author of The author of several historical novels, Mustful has compiled his research into one comprehensive resource titled, “Confronting Minnesota’s Past: A Resource to Test Your Understanding on the U.S. – Dakota War of 1862.”