One report of a suspicious looking vehicle resulted in clearing a string of burglaries, thefts and arsons in Wadena, Todd, Cass and Crow Wing Counties, according to Wadena County Sheriff Mike Carr.

Four juveniles were arrested last Friday after the WCSD responded to a report of a suspicious looking blue Toyota pickup truck being driven on Wadena County Road 26. The citizen who reported the vehicle was able to give the deputies the license number of the truck. A check of the license number revealed that it had been stolen from Brainerd the day before.

A short time later the pickup was seen on a wooded trail in northern Bullard Township. Three individuals were seen leaving the pick up and running into the woods.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found stolen property in the pickup from burglaries in Bullard Township and the Sylvan Shores area of Todd County.

Officers from the neighboring departments including Sebeka, Staples, the State Patrol and Hubbard county Sheriff's deputies helped set up checkpoints around the wooded area located in Lyon's State Forest. Tracking dogs were brought to the scene to help locate the suspects.

A 14-year-old rural Verndale boy was stopped while leaving the area. Later, the State Patrol stopped a 14-year-old rural Staples boy who was spotted driving a stolen 1984 Buick. The car had been reported stolen just five minutes before the boy was stopped, Carr said.

A third youth was found at his residence in Bullard Township. That youth had not been involved in the thefts, burglaries and arsons, Carr said, but had been riding in the stolen Toyota pickup.

The follow up investigation resulted in clearing eight burglaries in the Nimrod and Oylen area; four stolen vehicle reports including two stolen from Brainerd and one each from Staples and Wadena. A burglary and a theft from Todd county was also solved. Charges are expected to be filed against the rural Staples youth in connection with four arson type fires and other vandalism which occurred at the Staples Senior High School recently.

60 years ago

Excerpts from the May 18, 1967 Pioneer Journal

• Wadena Bottling Co. sold to Madison, Wisconsin firm

Wayne Kopp announced this week the sale of the Wadena Bottling Company to Kenneth Brown and Raymond Malmquist. The new owners are from Madison, Wis., where they presently own and operate the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company in that city.

The Wadena Bottling Company has a long time Wadena history. It was founded by herman kallusky and shortly after the founding was acquired by Charles Kopp, Wayne''s grandfather. The company was operated for a time by Charles Kopp's two sons, Peter and Louis, and then it was sold to Wayne, Wayne's father. Upon Peter Kopp's death in 1944 a partnership was formed between Anna Kopp and Wayne who operated the company until the present sale.

The new owners have plans for expansion using the Wadena plant for the base of this expansion. The new company will be operating under a new name, North Central Bottling Co., Inc.

Ray Stumpf has been appointed the vice president and general manager positions of the new company.

Wayne Kopp's future plans are indefinite at this time, however he plans to remain in Wadena and he will be connected with the new company as a consultant, as well as retaining ownership of the Bottling Building and property.

75 years ago

Excerpts from the May 21, 1942 Pioneer Journal

• Cozy keeps apace with Army movies

The big comedy hit picture "True to the Army" featuring Allan Jones, Judy Canova and Jerry Colona will be on the Cozy screen next Friday and Saturday nights. This will follow the newsreel and short comedy strip.

Sunday and Monday nights and Sunday matinee crowds will be privileged to see the big stage hit which lasted two years in New York, "The Man Who Came To Dinner." The leading roles have been given to Betty Davis, Ann Sheridan and monty Woolley. The supporting cast includes Jimmy Durante, Richard Travis and Billie Burke.

Tuesday is another take-a-chance night.

More comedy romance will be shown Wednesday and thursday nights in "A Date With The Falcon," featuring George Sanders, Wendy Barrie, Allen Jenkins and an "Information please" short.