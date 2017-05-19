Paving the way

The last time MNDOT applied a patch to that portion of Highway 10 was 2011. The rebuilding phase of the project was originally slated to begin in 2018, but there was a delay in the letting process.

Why?

"When we purchase new highway right of way we need to do some soil testing to make sure we're not purchasing a badly contaminated property, and we need our do our due diligence to know what we are buying," Dumont said. "There are a few property owners who have not wanted to allow our team on the property we're acquiring, so there has been a delay."

MNDOT has discovered there are times when people and corporations are more willing to let this happen.

"People don't want to be responsible for contamination on their property, especially if they didn't know about it when they bought it," Dumont said. "There is a lot of confusion and apprehension sometimes. The acquisition will still go on, we just need to know what we're getting into when we buy them."

In cases where there is severe contamination, MNDOT has to assess the situation and make decisions—even extreme ones like moving the road.

"We're not expecting to find anything out of the ordinary," Dumont said.

The Burlington Northern-Santa Fe railway flanked Highway 10. There are businesses on the stretch which have and still are selling petroleum products from underground tanks.

"The problem is that in Wadena, as is the case in many places, the groundwater is fairly near the surface," Dumont said. "We might find contaminants in the groundwater and when we do dewatering (removal or draining groundwater or surface water from a construction site by pumping or evaporation) to excavate for storm sewer and other utility work we need to deal with that groundwater."

MNDOT is one year away from making a noticeable difference in the heart of Wadena. The first phase will see the removal of buildings and clearing of land purchased by the state for the expanded highway.

Dumont said the rural portions of Highway 10 outside of the city will not be affected by this work. MnDOT's plan is simply to repave the rural portions.

"We gnaw off the top couple of inches and replace it," Dumont said, adding that MNDOT hopes to wrap up the reconstruction portion of the $8.8 million project in 2019 but there is a possible complication because MNDOT does not have a good detour route.

Highway 10 runs from the Twin Cities to Moorhead. Maps show it is a four-lane highway running through the center of Minnesota. It is a four-lane highway for all but the six miles around Wadena.

Meanwhile, road construction was going full steam ahead on a separate project for the City of Wadena this week, as Bryant Avenue in front of the U.S. Post Office in downtown was getting new blacktop from a Tri-City paving crew.