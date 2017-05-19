News briefs - May 18 edition

Three more cases of measles reported in Brainerd

Three new cases of measles were confirmed in Crow Wing County, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the north-central Minnesota county to four - although all appear to be from the same household.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday the cases are linked to the original Crow Wing County case that was confirmed May 4. The new cases were announced in a release from Crow Wing County Community Services.

Kate Awsumb, deputy communications director for the Minnesota Department of Health, said Friday all four Crow Wing County cases belonged to the same household, and that MDH had determined the transmission had likely occurred through the household.

The state health department recommended people who were exposed and unvaccinated stay home from school, work, childcare and large gatherings for 21 days (the incubation period for the virus) while being monitored for symptoms.

Statewide, according to MDH data, the total number of confirmed cases in the recent outbreak is 54. The four Crow Wing County cases are the first in the outbreak for greater Minnesota. The other 50 are localized in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, within the Twin Cities metro area.

An MDH spokesperson, Doug Schultz, said last week the Crow Wing County child initially contracted the illness after being exposed to it in a Hennepin County health care facility. An MDH letter to parents at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School said the child attended the school and that others might have been exposed.

Bomb found near Menahga

On Wednesday, May 10, the Wadena County Sheriff's Office was notified of an individual that had brought a possible pipe bomb into the city offices in Menahga. The individual was asked to leave and was told to call the Sheriff's Office. A short time later, the individual did call the Sheriff's Office with the location of where he and the device were at, which was Section 13 of Blueberry Township. The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad was notified and a team later responded. When deputies met with the property owner, they learned the device was still in his vehicle near his house.

The property owner said he had found the cylindrical device on his property when he was removing debris. He was asked to move away from the residence until the device could be deemed safe by the bomb squad.

When the bomb squad arrived, they removed the device from the vehicle, moved it to a safe area, and disposed of it. Deputies on scene had a perimeter set around the vehicle and the public was not in danger during this incident.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Sebeka Police department and the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.