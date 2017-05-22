Running for safety

Ross Stueve took first place in the men's division with a winning time of 25.48. Jen Bryniairski was the first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 27.54.

Tanya Richter, crime victim advocate at Someplace Safe Wadena, coordinated the event and says approximately 60 people participated in the Walk/Run this year, up from 14 last year.

There were items for sale at the event, as well as information on Someplace Safe. Proceeds from the 5K stay in Wadena County to provide services to victims of all types of crime.

Someplace Safe is a nonprofit agency offering a myriad of services to victims and survivors of crime, families, and communities in a nine-county region in West Central Minnesota. Over 4,000 unduplicated local victims of crime are provided services each year through ten advocacy offices, five Parenting Time Centers, and two thrift stores located in Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena, and Wilkin Counties.

Someplace Safe works to assist victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sex trafficking, labor trafficking and other crimes (including; stalking, elder abuse, identity theft, robbery, theft, etc.), as they navigate the social, emotional and economic impacts they face as victims on the path to becoming survivors.