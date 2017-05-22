Police Scanner - May 18 edition

May 6

• Suspicions were aroused when the sheriff's office received the report of a white Ford truck, pulling a trailer, stopped at a residence and the occupants said they were looking for their cousin who was cutting up trees. When asked for their cousin's last name they were not able to give it.

• A deputy located the men who had been hired to clean dead wood and brush from a lot but had the wrong directions.

• A man was reported to be loitering and allegedly swearing at customers. The man said he was willing to go back to the facility he came from but they refused to take him back until he was detoxified. The man volunteered to wait in the lobby of the sheriff's office.

May 7

• A complainant informed the sheriff's office he had returned his neighbor's dogs and goat to his residence after having trouble with them on his property. The owner of the animals was not at home but a message was left.

• A woman who was house-sitting locked herself out of the residence. A police officer offered to try and get ahold of the owner but she said she would call a locksmith.

• The police received a call requesting assistance from the elevator in St. Ann's Catholic Church. When police called the number back no one answered.

• An anonymous call tipped off police about a man verbally abusing his children. An officer spoke with the man, his wife and his son. The son acknowledged not listening to his father and charging $100 to his parent's credit card for games. He was advised he could be charged with theft for the unauthorized charges. His parents were advised that if the behavior continues the police can look into enrolling the boy in CCY.

May 8

• A person in a bright shirt and jeans was observed lying in the ditch by a billboard on Highway 71 South.

• A female requested assistance in retrieving her property which consisted of clothing, photos, books, decorative items and a piggy bank.

• A man entering Wadena from the east on Highway 10 encountered a large male trying to ride a bicycle along the highway. He finally fell into the driving lane and was almost struck by traffic.

May 9

• A complainant alleged a burglary had taken place on Olmsted Ave. the previous day but did not know what had been taken.

• A man and woman were reported to be fighting outside a bar on Aldrich Ave. SE.

• A caller reported a man who kept walking around petting her dog and hanging out in an alley. Officers made contact with the man who lived next door to the caller.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.