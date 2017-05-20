One month after approving a loan request of $250,000 by the limited liability corporation, created by the children of Kern Electronics and Lasers founders Gerald and Ivy Kern, the council enabled the Wadena high-tech manufacturing business to take the real estate action necessary to proceed with their plan to add 21,000 square feet to their electronics and lasers facility in the Industrial Park.

"Now that we have the variance and the building permit we're hoping to break ground June 1," Electronics and Lasers President Derek Kern said.

The Kerns are reported to be close to repaying the loan they received through MIF to build their original facility. The repayment of the loan will now help in providing funds for the next addition. According to Kern, the total cost of the addition will exceed $500,000. The business has also received a loan from the Region Five Development Commission, which derives its funds from taxpayers over a five-county area.

The city will be participating with Wadena-Deer Creek District 2155 in carrying out several improvements at Memorial Auditorium. The city's share of the improvement project is $11,687.50. Although the city had not budgeted the money it has a 40-year lease and use agreement with the district which commits it to improvement on the auditorium.

"I said I felt these all fell within the definition of our 50 percent cost share," City Administrator Brad Swenson told the board.

Swenson told the board that in the future he was hopeful the school district would be able to give the city more notice in case the cost of improvements runs into a greater amount of money.

The council authorized Swenson to make a money transfer of $55,871.25 to finalize the city's financial commitment to a rail spur project that has been on the books since 2011.

Approval was given to a waterline engineering agreement between the city and the firm of Bolton and Menk to design sanitary sewer and water main utilities to serve the Electric Office/Shop the city is building. Bolton and Menk's preliminary probable construction cost is $200,000.

The council moved ahead with the Wadena Municipal Airport Project required by the Federal Aeronautics Administration (FAA) by approving an engineering agreement with Short, Elliott, Hendrickson (SEH) Inc. and authorizing the advertisement of bids for Phase 2 work. Phase I of the airport project began last fall. The preliminary project budget has been set at $661,000.

The city of Walker's offer of $145,000 of airport loan Entitlement Funds was accepted. Wadena was previously offered loans by the communities of Princeton and Staples.

Gerald Kern's resignation from the Wadena Development Authority was approved. The term of a WDA member is six years.

The appointment of Brent Johnson as Fire Marshal for the city was approved.

(STEP) increases were approved for city employees Andrew Worden, Dan Kovar, Chuck Melchoir, Nathan Warner and Joe Peters.

Taking advantage of the portion of the meeting open to public comment were Greg Anderson, Toby Pierce and Craig Folkestad.

Anderson asked the city to "cut in some relief" on a special assessment of $2,200 that the city currently holds over a property near the Wadena County Fairgrounds in northwest Wadena. Wadena County has back taxes coming on the property to the tune of $1,600-$1,700. Anderson has been asked to give up his hanger space at the Municipal Airport and is looking for a new spot to store his property. The council tabled the request and will consider it again at their June meeting.

Piece touched on several issues but concentrated on the emerald ash borer problem Minnesota cities are facing. Pierce, a former city councilman, encouraged the council and the city to make sure the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources continues to monitor ash trees in the Sunnybrook and Black's Grove Parks. Pierce expressed alarm about an article carried in the Minneapolis Star Tribune May 9 about the ash borer problem in the Twin Cities. The article pointed out that Minneapolis and St. Paul are expected to lose 60,000 ash trees this year.

"This is bad news folks. There are a lot of ash trees in Wadena," Pierce said.

Folkestad, who is in real estate sales, asked the city to consider a property he recently listed - the United Methodist Church - as a future home for the city electric department offices. Folkestad pointed out the property has an education wing that would serve very well and pointed out the city already has garage space available for city utility vehicles.

Folkestad indicated to the council that many city residents are talking about the expense of building a new facility to replace the one that will be coming down in 2018 on the corner of Highway 10 and Highway 71 as part of the Highway 10 project.

"I would like to see the city council talk to the people," Folkestad said.

The council voted to change its next meeting from June 13 to June 6. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m.