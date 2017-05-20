Board asks for re-bids for roof of Little Red Schoolhouse

After a lengthy discussion about the bids with no clear answer determined, commissioners asked Odden to go back to the contractors and request more detailed bids with itemized materials and labor costs. The final decision about the roof was tabled with the hopes of having more information at the next board meeting.

Local 49'ers, county agree on labor contract

The Local 49'ers Operating Engineers Union came to an agreement with the county over its labor contract. The three-year contract will be retroactive to the beginning of 2016 and run through 2018. The contact will include a two percent wage increase per year.

The union has been without a labor contract since July of 2015. Odden told commissioners that it wasn't too contentious. The big issue was health insurance. The union wanted to seek its own health insurance separate from the county. The county, however, informed the union that they were bidding for health insurance as a county. The 49'ers ended up accepting the county insurance while taking a two percent wage increase. The contract was signed by commissioners at the board meeting May 9.

Veterans monument moving to Veteran's memorial Park

Jim White and Dave Ludovissie came before the board to ask that the veterans monument be moved to the Veterans Memorial Park. The monument, previously housed on the grounds of the Wadena County Courthouse, had been taken down during construction of the north annex and stored at the Wadena County fairgrounds. The board was unsure if the monument would be put back up at the courthouse due to space concerns. White and Ludovissie, representing the VFW Post No. 3922, asked that the monument be moved to the Veterans Memorial Park, which would make it easier for touring groups to visit. The Veterans memorial Park currently has a memorial wall, flagpole, benches and pavers on display. Plans call for additional pieces be added over the years.

The park will eventually have displays of military equipment and an observation deck over Whiskey Creek. Commissioners agreed to cover the costs of transporting and resetting of the monument in the park.

In other news the board:

• Heard the annual Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT) report from Jane Hennagir, Risk Management Consultant.

• Tabled approval of the public utilities tax court petitions resolution so that County Attorney Kyra Ladd could give input on the resolution and suggest changes, if needed.

• Requested Odden price out the cost of adding a retaining wall near the evergreen tree on the courthouse grounds to protect the root system from damage when the ground is sloped for landscaping. The retaining wall would run from the connector link to about 15 feet from the sidewalk on Jefferson Street.

• Approved installation of river rock pending pricing in the spaces between the north annex and the sidewalks. The space is less than four feet wide, which generally is not enough space for grass to grow.

• Approved a handicap accessible ramp to be put in the Dayton entrance to the north annex building, which has the added benefit of gaining slope and helping with drainage concerns.

• Approved demolition of the sidewalk in front of the annex building on Dayton Avenue and putting in a new sidewalk that would resemble the existing sidewalk on the jefferson side of the building. The new sidewalk would be place right along the curb of the street, eliminating vehicles parking against snowbanks in the winter.