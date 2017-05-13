Weekly crime report - May 11 edition

• Curtis Jason Phipps, 40, of Wadena, was issued a citation for driving after revocation and failure to yield, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Phipps was also arrested on a Wright County warrant and was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

May 5

• Thomas Dale Olson, 57, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Olson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 131 calls for service this past week.