Flag flies again over SonRise Christian School

The commander of VFW Post 3922 in Wadena was not only able to come up with a U.S. flag, but a 35-foot pole as well. Both were donated by the Wadena post. The flag had previously flown over the VFW post. It had to be removed last year when construction workers upgraded the infrastructure in that section of the city.

The pole was brought out to the school in a horse trailer by some SonRise Christian parents and set up by Erickson Sales and Service of Verndale. The labor they supplied was free.

Last Thursday, under a clear, blue sky, the flag and pole were dedicated by Tast, and a color guard consisting of VFW members John Rebischke, Leo Kempf and Roger Bahls. Also participating in the ceremony was Brauch, her husband, Darcy, and a group of SonRise Christian School students.

The total enrollment of the SonRise Christian School is a modest 22. It is situated on land donated by the Johnson family.

Brauch beamed as she thanked those who helped her school replace their flag and flag pole.

"They've been wonderful for us," Brauch said.