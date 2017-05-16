Living history: Johnsons buy Bielema's business

Bielema has talked with Johnson Memorial owners Jon and Henry Johnson about selling his business for some time, he said. He thought it would be a smooth transition.

"They know the community and the people know them," he said. I think it's best for the community."

The Johnsons will also run Bielema's Verndale chapel, Jon Johnson said.

"We plan to continue to operate it just the way he has," Johnson said.

All clients will be served at Johnson Memorial Home, he said. They haven't decided yet what they will do with the Bielema Family Funeral Home building.

Bielema wished to point out that the trusts people had with his funeral home will transfer to Johnson memorial Home.

40 years ago

Excerpts from the April 13, 1977 Pioneer Journal

• Mediation slated Monday for 1977 highway contract

Another attempt will be made at 1 p.m. Monday to reach a 1977 contract settlement between Wadena County and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, which represents 17 highway department employees.

The first mediation session Feb. 23 was closed by State Mediator W.C.Anderson, who will return for Monday's meeting with the county board and Union Business Agent Dennis Bodin.

The union called for mediation because of a dispute over working hours. The highway workers wanted to continue working four ten-hour days May 15-Oct. 15 and five-day weeks the remaining seven months. The county requested a return to five day weeks all year round.

• Money, liquor stolen Thursday at Pine Cove

An undisclosed amount of money and liquor was stolen from Pine Cove Inn when burglars entered the building by breaking a window near the bar area early Thursday morning, the County Sheriff said.

Sheriff M.G. Erickson said that money was taken from a cigarette machine and the Cove's juke box.