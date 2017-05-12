Questions remain unanswered about Little Red School House

The origins of the schoolhouse are somewhat of a mystery. No one knows exactly how old the building is. What is known is that the schoolhouse used to be School District 53. The Leaf River School District closed in 1955. There were four students, three from the same family, the last year the building was in operation. In 1958, the schoolhouse was moved by Marvin Crouse, Harold Crouse, Leo Rieger and Cletus Rieger, all of Verndale, and prepared the structure as one of the historic attractions at the fair. Former students could buy a share of the building for a nickle to pay for transporting the schoolhouse. There were renovations done to the building in 1981 and again in 2001.

The building is in need of repair again, and who is responsible for the repairs has been in dispute. County commissioners have had numerous conversations with the Wadena County fairboard about the building. The building is in desperate need of a new roof, and the ceiling inside the schoolhouse is falling down. The floor has suffered damage due to roof leaks.

Commissioners toured the building May 2 to assess the damage and discuss options.

Commissioners reported that the fair board has no interest in paying for repairs, so it falls to the County to cover the cost. The board has been seeking bids, but it is unlikely the repairs will be completed in time for the Wadena County Fair in June.

Commissioners are looking into several roofing options including metal, shingles and wooden shakes. They are hoping to use local contractors, and further discussion on the matter was scheduled for the next regular board meeting May 9.

In other news the board:

• Approved sponsoring a grant application for the Trailbreakers for $64,000 for maintenance and grooming of snowmobile trails.

• Accepted the resignation of Rosalie Miller as election coordinator and approved the hire of Joy Weyer as the new election coordinator.

• Approved the permit for Knob Hill Sportsman's Club for their annual raffle in November.

• Accepted the new CEP lease agreement with the workforce center, retroactive Jan. 1.

• Accepted the Operating and Guidelines manual for the county for 2017. The aim of the manual is to streamline meetings and make them run more efficiently.

• Accepted the retirement of Dennis Martin as jailer dispatcher. Martin retired with 37 years of service. The board also approved advertising for a replacement.

• Accepted the resignation of Jamie Pearson as Deputy/Special Agent, and approved advertising for a replacement.

• Approved the donation of an old lawnmower to Sentence to Serve. A new lawn mower was purchased by the Zoning and Parks Department.