Wiese will graduate from Henning Public School in May and plans to attend Concordia College in Moorhead. She is the daughter of Darren and Pamela Wiese.

"I will be attending Concordia College, Moorhead, in the fall where I will study Biology (Pre-Med) followed by medical school, where I will choose between obstetrics and pediatrics," Wiese said in her scholarship application. "I want to live in a rural setting near my family and raise children of my own one day."

In awarding the scholarship to Wiese, David Arvig, Vice President and COO of Arvig, said, "We're happy to have this chance to make an investment in Courtney's college education. Rural communities need educated and talented young people like Courtney to be our leaders of the future. It makes us all proud at Arvig when one of the statewide winners is selected from our area."

The Foundation is part of the Minnesota Telecom Alliance (MTA), a trade organization based in St. Paul, that represents more than 44 telephone companies and cooperatives in the state.

Each year, Arvig participates in the MTA scholarship program to award scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Arvig service area.