News briefs - may 11 edition

Each year more than 36,000 people in the United States die by suicide, leaving behind devastated family and friends. The support group at Tri-County Health Care is intended to provide healing support for people coping with the shock, excruciating grief and the complex emotions that accompany the loss of a loved one to suicide.

The monthly Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group meets the third Tuesday of the month from6:30 — 8 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care. The confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. The "Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss" support group is open to all adult family members and friends of a loved one who has completed suicide.

For questions about the support group, contact Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228 or go to TCHC.org for more information.

Wadena County Historical Society lasagna supper fundraiser on tap May 15

The Wadena County Historical Society will hold their annual Lasagna Supper Fundraiser on Monday, May 15 at the Wadena Elks Lodge from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The menu will include meat or vegetarian lasagna, tossed salad, bread sticks, ice cream and beverages. Take-out boxes are available. The event is open to the public. All donations go to support the services provided by the Wadena County Historical Society which include a Museum and Genealogy Research Center, Outreach Exhibits and Cultural Programs like the Spring Lecture Series, Living History Day, Historic Carnival and more, all free and open to the public.

For more information please call (218) 631-9079 or email: 603wchs@arvig.net.