Police Scanner - May 11 edition

April 28

• A caller alleged the neighbor was drunk, threatening people and being stupid. The caller then told the police to cancel the call and suggested the neighbor might mellow out. Ten hours later the police received another call about the neighbor who was still intoxicated and was yelling at people as they passed. After talking to an officer, the intoxicated man agreed to calm down and get some sleep.

• An elderly man jumped off the railroad tracks right before a train came by.

• An ambulance went to an address on Ash Avenue NE in Wadena to help a person who was pinned under a car.

• A woman wishing to reach her neighbor by phone made six calls to his number before the call was completed. The neighbor was stepping outside their residence to smoke triggering an intense motion light which hit the complainant's front door and steps. An officer determined the light was controlled by a switch. The complainant also suspected the neighbor had a camera hanging in his kitchen window.

• A caller reported receiving text messages from another person who was asking for money and threatening to strangle her.

April 29

• A welfare check was requested on a woman wearing a bright, orange t-shirt who was observed stumbling around in and out of traffic near the high school in Wadena.

• A male and a female stopping at Tri-County Healthcare and asked for a needle to handle a diabetic reaction. Both were allegedly "whacked out." Pills were observed in their car along with a spoon.

• A caller who was not making much sense told an officer his girlfriend was in the kind of company that was not a good influence. He was advised his girlfriend was an adult and able to make her own decisions.

April 30

• Police responded when two people were reported to be fighting in a basement on Bryant Avenue in Wadena. They explained they had been playing cards and admitted they may have too loud.

• A caller who heard noise coming from a construction site at 11 p.m. asked the police to check it out. The noise turned out to be the sound of some plastic the construction company had placed over some windows.

May 1

• A complainant reported someone hit her vehicle, got out, apologized, then took off.

• A deputy informed dispatch of a snow buildup on County Road 6 north of County Road 23.

May 2

• A man who asked for a gas voucher to get to work in Motley was denied a voucher.

• A complainant asked to speak to an officer after allegedly being treated unfairly by staff on Shady Lane Drive.

May 3

• Police were contacted about a lost iPhone. The owner reported last having the phone at Whiskey Creek.

• A walker was damaged along with other property when a woman got into a fight with her neighbor and the neighbor's dog.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department

Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.