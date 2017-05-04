St. Marie pleads not guilty in Wadena murder case

St. Marie, 26, is being charged with the following counts:

• Count I - Murder in the First Degree (premeditation)

• Count II - Murder in the First Degree (while committing kidnapping)

• Count III - Murder in the First Degree (while tampering with a witness)

• Count IV - Murder in the First Degree (while committing aggravated robbery)

• Count V - Murder in the First Degree (while committing domestic abuse)

• Count VI - Murder in the Second Degree (intentional)

• Count VII - Kidnapping (James Flath Jr.)

• Count IX - Possession of a Pistol by a Prohibited Person

Judge Raupp of Benton County is presiding over the court proceedings.

St. Marie pled not guilty to all nine counts Thursday. He is being represented by Malcolm Whynott, public defender. The state is being represented by Kyra Ladd, lead prosecutor, and David Miller, assistant state's attorney.

Antonio St. Marie allegedly shot his estranged wife in her home on Bryant Ave. SE in Wadena, after holding her at gunpoint, according to the complaint. It stated that Margaret St. Marie's brother, James Flath, Jr., and a young child were also held at gunpoint but were able to escape.

While police pursued the suspect in a high-speed chase, another officer found Margaret St. Marie dead in the home from a gunshot wound, according to the complaint. Antonio St. Marie was later involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle during the pursuit and was held in an out-of-county medical facility due to his injuries before being transferred to the Crow Wing County Jail.

Prior to the Nov. 7 events, court records show he was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault the week before and booked into the Wadena County Jail. He was released on bail the morning of Nov. 7 with several conditions, including no contact with the victim and no use or possession of firearms.

That morning, Antonio St. Marie posted several comments on Facebook, including one that read "feeling ----ing betrayed beyond belief" along with 33 angry face emojis. A later Facebook post asked "who wants to make a quick $500."

After St. Marie pled not guilty, Whynott requested a settlement conference. St. Marie waived his right to a speedy trial. The next court date has not been set pending the settlement conference.

St. Marie is being held at the Crow Wing County Jail.