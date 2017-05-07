The contestants of Wadena's Biggest Loser regained their weight loss momentum to start the final month of the competition after recording 879 pounds in combined weight loss at the weigh-in on Saturday. During the past several weeks, contestants had slowed down in the amount of points they were dropping. The final weigh-in will take place June 2 and the contestant with the greatest overall percentage of weight loss will win $5,000.

• Fire risk 'very high'

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wadena County had a "very high" fire danger rating and burning restrictions were still in effect, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Wadena County has had eight wildfires so far this year, said Brad Witkin, Park Rapids DNR fire program forester. The fires were brush and grass but didn't reach any buildings, he said.

The Park Rapids region, which includes Wadena County, the southern two-thirds of Hubbard County and the eastern one-fifth of Becker County, has had 30 fires so far this year, Witkin said.

The possibility for fires remains high.

40 years ago

Excerpts from the May 6, 1977 Pioneer Journal

• Collision forces replacement of Tri-county bridge

The collision of a milk truck and a car on the Tri-County bridge three miles northeast of Staples Saturday afternoon will result in travelers in that area getting a new bridge.

The bridge, which connects Wadena, Todd and Cass Counties, collapsed Saturday afternoon, following the two-vehicle crash.

Todd County Highway Engineer Bob Elleras indicated that one end of the 94-foot span fell off an abutment into the Crow Wing river. The truck-car collision damaged the bridge overhead and the underpinnings. Heavy tow trucks removed the wreckage. There were no injuries in the accident.

The narrow bridge was constructed in 1926 and county officials intended to replace it in 1975 but money ran out. A new bridge, costing about $300,000, could be built by fall, authorities said.

80 years ago

Excerpts from the May 6, 1937 Pioneer Journal

• Mail service to be restored for Wadena

Night westbound mail service, dropped recently with the change of schedule on the northern Pacific Railway, will be restored starting May 9, Frank Albright, chief clerk of the railway mail service at St. Paul, advised the Wadena Civic and Commerce Association Monday.

He said that effective that date, a clerk will be placed on train 7. Wadena had protested the dropping of the service and had joined with the Fargo Chamber of Commerce in demanding a resumption in the service. Under the present arrangement the city is without any westbound service for nearly 20 hours.

• Accidental discharge of gun hurts hunter

A.G. Flather of this community narrowly escaped serious injury last week when a shotgun he was using to shoot crows with discharged and kicked back in his hand. He received a dislocated thumb and lacerations of the hand.