Police Scanner - may 4 edition

April 21

• The Wadena Police Department received a complaint from a Wadena man that someone was at his home cutting up his deck without his permission. The complainant was in North Dakota at the time. He was informed it was a civil issue.

• A woman asked for a police escort to her residence in Sebeka because she was being followed by an unknown person.

April 22

• A complainant alleged two boys at the Wadena elementary school were wrecking playground equipment. Both boys denied the charge. They were advised by the officer he would return to speak with them if the school reported any damage.

• A caller reported having problems with a wedding party when she and a manager attempted to cut off some rowdy patrons. The caller was advised she needed to make a decision on whether or not to allow the wedding reception to continue. The decision was made to stop the reception.

• A large grass and tree fire cost a property owner two older buildings. The Verndale Fire Department responded. The man was issued a citation for not having a burning permit.

• A driver who was distracted while eating a hamburger admitted to exceeding the speed limit and was issued a citation.

• A deputy was requested after a bartender was unable to evict a man who had been banned from the establishment for life. The man left before law enforcement arrived.

April 23

• Burnt popcorn set off a fire alarm. The caller was unable to get ahold of maintenance to reset the alarm and suggested fire department might have to be dispatched.

April 24

• A man alleged he and his wife were been scammed. He said his wife had been contact by Publishers Clearing House and had been directed to go to Walmart and send a moneygram for $1,000 to pay for taxes. He told police he realized after his wife left for Wadena that they were being scammed. The police were unable to locate the wife's vehicle at Walmart.

• A woman contacted the police with questions about how she could go about retrieving her deceased niece's property from an apartment in Wadena. The niece's boyfriend shared the apartment but he was in jail. She was advised to get his permission.

April 25

• A woman informed the police she had found a light-colored male retriever wearing a training collar on the deck of her residence.

April 26

• A caller asked to speak to an officer in order to show him pictures of a felon with a gun on her cell phone.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.