Memorial item tabled, Interek hired by city council

In an effort to bring Wadena's council members up to speed on a 23-year-old lease agreement with District 2155, City Administrator Brad Swenson reviewed the lease.

At the time the 40-year lease was signed, the city sold Memorial Auditorium to the school district so the auditorium could be renovated with school funds. At that time, the city agreed to pay 29 percent of the annual debt service for the improvement bonds. The bonds have been paid off. Once this was done, both sides agreed to renegotiate a lease based upon the cost of auditorium maintenance and upkeep.

While the school supplies day-to-day maintenance, in the event of capital expenditures or repairs in excess of $1,000, the city and the school agreed to share expenditures.

The school district has shown no interest as of yet in negotiating a new lease. Since the debt is paid, the council asked Swenson about the chances of escaping the agreement, and he agreed to ask the city attorney.

The council looked at some proposed improvements to Memorial that have already been reviewed by the Memorial Auditorium Committee. A four-inch dry pipe valve from the sprinkling system is needed at a cost of $4,925 and roof repairs have been proposed. Buttweiler's estimate was $15,180, while Herzog Roofing's estimate came in $190 higher. A bill two years ago for $4,500 from drywall repair from Gary Bounds Drywall could place half that burden on the city.

The council decided to table the proposed expenses to give Swenson time to clarify several questions.

The board did approve a bid by Intertek for $6,200 to carry out soil boring at the new site of the Wadena Electric Office/Shop. The location of the building was put in question by some new options Swenson submitted.

One option is to stay with the current plan to base the site at the old airport and extend water and sewer lines. A second option is not to put in water and sewer lines but dig a private well and septic system. Going with a well instead of city water is not popular with Electric and Water Superintendent Dave Evans because the building would need a sprinkling system and a fill station for trucks. The fourth option was to change the site of the building to property north of the Wadena Industrial Park. The 5-plus acre site is owned by the Wadena Development Authority. Water, sewer and electric line availability are located adjacent to the lot. Pine trees and stumps would have to be removed.

The council opted to pursue building at the old airport but only extend city water lines to it. A septic system would also be added.

The council is looking at reversing an earlier decision to hire the engineering firm of Bolton and Menk for a complete study of the electric building in order to undertake a revised study.

Glenn Chiodo of the school consulting firm of Foster, Jacobs and Johnson was present at the meeting to listen to thoughts the council might have regarding improvements to Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary and Memorial Auditorium.