Working out a plan

Robb calls it "a unique business" that is evolving.

The F4 tornado that tore a path of destruction across the western portion of Wadena in June, 2010 created many new structures in the city, among them the Wadena Middle/Senior High School, the Wadena Community Ice Arena and the "Mas."

Even before ground was broken for construction of the $12.5 million center, there were questions in the community like "what about the cost of maintaining it? Can we afford it?"

The cost of running the 57,000-square foot center in 2016 exceeded the $100,000 appropriated for its operation by the council, according to Wadena City Administrator Brad Swenson. For that reason, $120,000 was appropriated from the general budget this year.

Robb has noted that the colder months stimulate the membership rolls. When the warmer months return, memberships drop because more people are exercising outdoors.

"Our membership base can go from 900 to 1,200," Robb said. "It's seasonal, like everything else."

No matter what time of the year it is, there are financial considerations to weigh.

"There are a lot of people who think their membership covers all the cost, but it doesn't," Swenson said. "I think everyone expected it was going to take taxpayer money to make this thing work."

A city-owned fitness center is a different animal than a private fitness club. It's a service. Robb said the "Mas" might realize a small profit some years, but that is not why it exists.

Robb said the fitness center he managed in Ada before coming to Wadena, which had only half the membership of the wellness center, cost that Minnesota community $135,000 one year.

Swenson pointed out the Wellness Center is not the only city department that operates with a shortfall. Sunnybrook Park and Whitetail Run Golf Course also see shortfalls, but like the "Mas", they are part of Wadena's recreation package and are therefore considered assets by city government.

"Hopefully they would make enough to cover their costs, but if they don't the money has to come from somewhere else in the government," Swenson said. "You get certain amounts of revenue, but it doesn't normally cover the expenses, so the taxpayers pay the difference. It's kind of the nature of the beast."

Robb is proposing the center offer fitness classes as part of the membership fee beginning July 1. The city council is game to give his plan an 18-month trial and approved it at its April 11 meeting.

The center will pay the instructor of a class $20 to teach a class for 45 minutes to an hour. This would be for a maximum of 600 classes a year.

There would be no fee for the people who go to the class. If they are not a member, they would pay a daily fee to use the facility, but they would not pay a separate fee for a class.

The center currently has private individuals who teach fitness classes and basically have their own business. They sign an agreement with the center to use the facility and collect 80 percent of the split, while the center takes 20 percent. "The instructors will still be able to do that, but we are going to offer classes as part of the membership where there is no cost to the member except their daily fee if they don't have a membership," said Robb.

The new plan is expected to cost the city roughly $12,000 initially. Robb is hoping the center will gain enough new members, roughly 25 to 30, to cover that cost.

Maslowski rates can be found on the center's website. The family membership rate for a year is the highest rate at $635. The lowest go to MState students, who pay $125 annually. Rates in three, six and nine-month increments are also given. The center also has daily fees, along with punch card and military rates.

"We set our rates to try to be competitive with our competition, which is basically neighboring towns," Swenson said. "If this was a private business, the rates would probably be higher to cover the total cost, so we compare to Perham and Staples and Detroit Lakes...those types of facilities, because they are publicly-owned and publicly-operated. I think it would be hard to find one that is government-owned that is much different."

While the city has the substantial advantage of owning a center that is completely paid for, Swenson said the council understood from the beginning it was never going to be cheap to maintain.

"It is an expensive place to operate," Swenson said. "There are basically four bodies of water there. If you want to put it into perspective, before the tornado we had an outdoor pool that was open two and a half to three months a year. The city was contributing $20,000 to $30,000 a year to make that cash flow, basically the same way are doing with the wellness center. The big difference is, the wellness center is open 12 months a year instead of three. This is not something new the city has done."

Are there grumblings about membership costs? Yes. Both Robb and Swenson have heard some. Yet there are also people who enjoy the facility and as Swenson said, "consider it a great bargain."