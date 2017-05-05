Thoughts of a young hero

Before he died, Kelderman went beyond words by checking an organ donation box on his driver's license indicating his wishes in the event of his death.

April is Donate Life Month. On average, 123,000 people are waiting for a transplant nationwide. 3,700 of these waiting people live in Minnesota. South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. 63 percent of registered drivers in Minnesota have chosen to "Outlive Themselves" and check the donor box when renewing their licenses or by registering online. Every day, 21 people die due to the donor shortage. Up to 60 people can be saved/helped by the generosity of one donor.

September 2015

To Be A Hero

By Sam Kelderman

To me, a hero is anyone who can make a good impact on someone else or even something else, such as the environment or your country.

A hero can be a police officer, fireman or even the mailman. They don't have to be like a superhero in a costume or have their own title. A hero can be anyone. You may not think about it, but you could've been a hero before and you didn't realize it.

Doing even little things can make a BIG impact, such as picking up others' trash or putting a quarter in a parking meter that's going to run out of time. You might not think it's a big deal, but to the recipient, it is a big deal. They might be thankful for what you have done for them.

You don't have to be all special and have super powers to be a hero. I'm talking about the ones you see on TV or in comic books. They seem to be so special because they have powers and the ability to fly or do something spectacular. They dress up in tights, capes and supersuits. You don't have to be all fancy and wear funny costumes to be a hero. You don't have to have special powers or abilities. A hero can be any person.

Another type of hero is a firefighter who helps someone or something get out of a burning house or a hole they fell into. Someone who is willing to sacrifice their own life is a hero to me. An officer could also be a hero. They can help by stopping crazy drivers on the road to keep others safe.There are heroes all around you that you haven't recognized.

All over the world there are heroes. You can even be a hero by helping with little things. Being a hero can be hard, but also it can be easy. Don't you think it is worth the reward of trust, respect or just listening to people talk good about you? When you hear people talking, don't you feel all good inside?

To get to the point, being a hero doesn't mean you have to be famous and have all the world know you. You can be a secret hero and just be anonymous. A hero to me can be anyone who helps others or the world.

The Wadena-Deer Creek junior died in a car accident on his way to go ice fishing with friends. His interests included track, football, snowmobiling and anything mechanical.He was planning to study engineering at the University of North Dakota after he graduated.

The Sam Kelderman Memorial Track and Field meet will be held Thursday in Wadena.