News briefs - May 4 edition

Freshwater/NJPA student art show slated for May 12

Browse the artwork of Region 5 students grades 4-12. The show includes paintings, drawings, crafts, mixed media, digital art, photography, printmaking, sculpture and pottery/ceramics. Admission is free and open to the public from 6-9 p.m. Staples-Motley presents its Finale Concert in the Auditorium that evening at 7 p.m.

DiSC Training on tap May 16

Offered by Central Lakes College's Eloise Thorson, this course increases self-knowledge on conflict response, personal motivations and stressors, and problem solving. Designed to enhance productivity, teamwork, and communication.

For more information, or to register, email info@njpacoop.org, or call (888)894-1930.

Celiac disease support group set for May 15

An Informational meeting is being held to May 15 at 6 p.m. at Wadena Alliance Church to help people with celiac disease learn more about the disease: What to eat, how to cook and bake using gluten-free flours and ingredients. Informational materials will be available along with some gluten-free recipes. Each meeting begins with a pot luck supper. Along with a gluten-free dish to share, please bring about eight copies of the recipe to share with the group. If you have any questions, call Marge Wolter (218)631-3614.

Memory loss support group for caregivers to meet May 11

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) and the National Alzheimer's Association will host the next Memory Loss Support Group for caregivers meeting on Thursday, May 11 starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of Tri-County Health Care.

This unique monthly support group is for caregivers of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's and or Dementia.

Through participation in a support group, you will be better prepared and perhaps feel less overwhelmed as your loved one's condition becomes worse. You also may be able to find some hope, from seeing that others who have been caring longer have survived the caregiving experience.

The Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meets the second Thursday of each month at 2:30 p.m. at Tri-County. Please visit the front desk for conference room location. Anyone with an interest in understanding more about memory loss is invited to attend. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228 or go to TCHC.org for more information.

Parents who have lost a child support group tap May 8

Tri-County Health Care has a Parents Who Have Lost a Child Support Group to help those in the area affected by the loss of a child. The monthly support group will meet on Monday, May 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care.

Our area has had a disturbing number of children lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, illness, cancer, suicide and accidents. These parents need long-term support and many find it comforting to talk with others who have also suffered a similar loss. The purpose of this group is to provide a confidential setting for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. This support group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age, at any time in their lives.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact the Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services Department at (218) 631-5228 or go to TCHC.org for more information.