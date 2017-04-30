Living history: Lund theft may reach record at $14 million

The federal government will take over the prosecution of a New York Mills man accused of stealing millions from his employer, the Lund Boat Co.

That announcement Monday by Otter Tail County Attorney David Hauser coincided with his filing of a dismissal in district court dropping state theft charges against Gary Duane Schultz, 50.

Schultz was to have made his first court appearance on those charges Monday.

The Otter Tail County charges had accused Schultz of stealing millions from Lund while he worked as the company's vice president of finance.

Hauser said investigators believe at this point that as much as $14 million may be missing and he said the case is possibly the largest embezzlement case in Minnesota history.

Genmar Holding, the parent corporation of Lund, announced in March that Schultz, a 30-year employee, was no longer with the company after an internal investigation revealed accounting irregularities.

Genmar later filed a civil lawsuit in US District Court alleging Schultz misappropriated more than $12 million over the course of 16 years.

50 years ago

Excerpts from the April 27, 1967 Pioneer Journal

• Fire department stops grass fire on dump ground road Tuesday

Members of the Wadena volunteer fire department were called out Tuesday afternoon to extinguish a grass fire on the dump ground road. There was no damage cause by the blaze.

• Four file for local school board by April 25 deadline

A filing for Wadena School Board was made Tuesday, April 25, at the office of the superintendent by petition of four eligible voters from the district.

Mrs. Roy Young of rural wadena has become the fourth person in the district, whose name will be entered on the ballot for the school board election may 16. Her name was offered by petition.

The deadline for filing in person or by petition was Tuesday.

P.C. Sundahl and leonard Gibson, both incumbents, and Harry Harrison have also filed for the school board.