News briefs - April 27 edition

Anyone who has experienced a loss is invited to the support group. The group's purpose is to offer understanding, suggestions for coping, support, and friendship and most of all, hope to bereaved adults. The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.

To learn more about the monthly Grief Support Group, contact Tri-County Health Care's Medical Social Services Staff at (218) 631-5228 or go to TCHC.org.

Memory loss support group for caregivers set for May 11

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) and the National Alzheimer's Association will host the next Memory Loss Support Group for caregivers meeting on Thursday, May 11 starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of Tri-County Health Care.

Join us and learn new coping skills to better care for and understand your loved ones dealing with memory loss. Through participation in a support group, you will be better prepared and perhaps feel less overwhelmed as your loved one's condition becomes worse. You also may be able to find some hope, from seeing that others who have been caring longer have survived the caregiving experience.

The Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meets the second Thursday of each month at 2:30 p.m. at Tri-County. Please visit the front desk for conference room location. Anyone with an interest in understanding more about memory loss is invited to attend. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228 or go to TCHC.org for more information.

Parents who have lost a child support group meets May 8

Tri-County Health Care has a Parents Who Have Lost a Child Support Group to help those in the area affected by the loss of a child. The monthly support group will meet on Monday, May 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care.

Our area has had a disturbing number of children lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, illness, cancer, suicide and accidents. These parents need long-term support and many find it comforting to talk with others who have also suffered a similar loss. The purpose of this group is to provide a confidential setting for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope.

The Parents Who Have Lost a Child Support Group meets the second Monday of the month starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care. The confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. This support group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age, at any time in their lives.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact the Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services Department at (218) 631-5228 or go to TCHC.org for more information.

Gas prices expected to rise for summer

The price of gasoline is expected to rise over the next few months.

In Minnesota, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.31 on Monday, April 24, 10 cents below the national average.

The average price in Minnesota dipped to a three-month low of $2.22 in late March.

Two gas stations, one in Champlin and another in Moorhead, had the lowest non-discounted prices in Minnesota on Monday at $2.15 and $2.16, respectively, per gallon.

In North Dakota, the average price on Monday was $2.33, with the lowest being $2.14 at some Fargo stations. South Dakota had an average price of $2.36 while Wisconsin averaged $2.38.

"We are in the switch-over from the winter- to the summer-grade fuel," said Gail Weinholzer, director of public affairs for AAA Minnesota/Iowa. "Summer-grade fuel costs more to refine and it burns cleaner, and therefore costs more at the pump. Coming out of the winter, people start to drive more, and that of course increases demand."

As of this week, gas prices are roughly 30 cents higher than they were at this time in 2016, due in part to a policy set by OPEC that cut production in the nation by roughly 4 percent.

Prices will likely peak in June or July, but are not expected to reach the $3 mark that was commonplace in 2013 and 2014.

"That is not anticipated at all," Weinholzer said. "We do anticipate prices to reach about $2.70 (nationally) though. We will not quite enjoy the low prices we saw in the last year or two, but we are not anywhere near returning to the numbers that were giving us a bit of indigestion."

20 measles cases prompts warning from officials

Minnesota health officials are asking parents and medical workers to be on the lookout after 20 children have come down with measles in Hennepin County.

The state Department of Health requests people watch for potential cases and help make sure Minnesota children are protected through vaccinations. Hennepin County and state health workers are trying to identify places where people could have been exposed and are at risk. Officials said Monday that the cases were in the county's Somali community.

Measles can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. A rash will typically spread from the infected person's head to the rest of the body. According to the Department of Health, it can be spread easily through coughing, sneezing or even just being in the same room with someone with measles.

Most Minnesotans are immune, either from vaccination or from having had the disease. However, vaccination rates have declined recently in some communities — often because of fears related to misinformation about vaccine risks, officials said.