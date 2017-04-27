UPDATED: Victim identified in Otter Tail crash
By Marie Johnson Today at 10:59 a.m.
UPDATE:
A 50-year-old Deer Creek man was killed when his westbound pickup went out of control on a bridge deck Wednesday morning in Otter Tail County.
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified as John Manselle.
The vehicle rolled onto the Highway 10 on-ramp from County Road 67 in New York Mills, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
The crash happened about 7:45 a.m. when the area was experiencing a late-season winter weather.