    UPDATED: Victim identified in Otter Tail crash

    By none Today at 12:49 p.m.
    New York Mills Police Department, Otter Tail County Sheriff Department, Minnesota State Patrol and New York Mills Fire Department personnel were on the scene Wednesday morning after a one-vehicle rollover in New York Mills. The accident claimed the life of 50-year-old John Manselle, Deer Creek man. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal
     
    By Marie Johnson Today at 10:59 a.m.

     UPDATE:  

    A 50-year-old Deer Creek man was killed when his westbound pickup went out of control on a bridge deck Wednesday morning in Otter Tail County.

    The Minnesota State Patrol has identified as John Manselle.

    The vehicle rolled onto the Highway 10 on-ramp from County Road 67 in New York Mills, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

    The crash happened about 7:45 a.m. when the area was experiencing a late-season winter weather.

      
