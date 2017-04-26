Deer Creek man dies in rollover Wednesday morning

A Deer Creek man died in a rollover accident on Highway 10 in New York Mills this morning.

The man, age 50, was driving west on Highway 10 when he lost control on the bridge over Broadway Avenue, or County Road 67, the Minnesota State Patrol reports. He went off the road into the right ditch, and then rolled down onto the Broadway Avenue on-ramp to Highway 10.

The man’s identity is expected to be released by the patrol Thursday afternoon.

He was driving a 2003 Ford Pickup on what was reported to be a wet, wintry road. The accident occurred at 7:43 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.