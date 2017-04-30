Police Scanner-April 27 Edition

April 14

• The mother of a girl who was dating a man told the Sheriff's office her daughter had witnessed him abusing his animals. A deputy made contact with the man and was invited to come out the following morning to see he did not abuse animals. He told the deputy people were just trying to make trouble for him.

• A fight between two females required the presence of two deputies. While one deputy kept the peace the other gathered information about the verbal domestic. One of the females said she did not have any family or friends in the area to give her a ride.

April 15

• A man carrying some duffel bags drew the attention of the law enforcement officers.

• Deputies assisted Todd County with setting up a perimeter and keeping watch a shed which a man with a gun had barricaded. After 3 ½ hours the man surrendered without incident.

April 16

• While investigating a vehicle stuck in the mud near some no trespassing signs it was determined the vehicle belonged to the complainant's son.

• A caller said she was worried about her father's health and marriage status. She said she was also worried he was placing nails in the driveway.

April 18

• A domestic argument began when a woman complained at 12:20 a.m. that a man had broken into her motel room. She had asked him to leave numerous times but he refused.

• Law enforcement assistance was requested because the complainant's neighbor had fired a gun. The complainant wanted a deputy to make sure she was not shooting dogs.

• The neighbor admitted to shooting squirrels but he would not be charged because the shots had come from elsewhere.

• A teenage boy alleged his father pushed him and wanted him out of the house because he had quit school. The domestic was also about the boy not helping out around the house.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.