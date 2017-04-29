South Country Health Alliance projects $10 million loss

Tax auditors Clifton Larson Allen conducted an external financial audit of SCHA and is estimating a net income loss of $10,223,139. The loss ratio is 92.4 percent, which is calculated by the total number of claims divided by revenue. The rule of thumb is that the loss ratio should be 89 percent.

Schufman stated that SCHA expects an influx of new enrollees as of May 1 since Medica's departure. SCHA is expecting 504 new enrollees from Wadena County. UCare will become available to Medica participants as a second plan option, but SCHA will be the default plan if people do not select a plan.

In other county news, Mike Willie, Human Services, came before the board to share a video on the process of child protection cases. Every year in Minnesota, 25,000 children are reported to Child Protection. The video gave commissioners a good look at what typically happens in those cases and the reasoning behind the process.

Other board action included:

• Approved travel for Ryan Damlo to attend the Washington Fly-in Conference in Washington, D.C. to discuss transportation issues. MPTA, the state Transit Association, will reimburse Damlo up to $1,500 for travel to and from the event. The estimated total cost of the trip is $1,675.

• Heard the monthly financial assistance statistics report from Amie Gendron, Human Services. Gendron reported 2,739 MAXIS and MNsure cases and an unemployment rate in the county of 8.7 percent, slightly up from the 8.3 percent unemployment rate in 2016.

• Approved guardian/conservator contracts for Payee Central, Karen crandall, Presbyterian Family Foundation and Allan Lynk and approved a fraud investigation services contract with the Wadena County Sheriff's Office and the Wadena County Attorney.

• Approved a special use permit to the River Valley Enduro Riders for the Huntersville Enduro event in Huntersville State Park June 3-4.

• Eliminated a Senior Office Support Specialist position at Human Services changed it to an Office Support Specialist position, creating a savings of $457 a month.

• Approved hiring of an MSUM Senior accounting intern for approximately 225 hours at a wage of $12 and hour. A request for funding the position has been sent to NJPA.

• Heard from menahga City clerk Janette Bower and Laura Ahlf, greenwood Connections Administrator, about granting permission to the city of Menahga to bond for an expansion project. Since the County doesn't own any nursing homes, it can grant authority to Menahga to allow the city to issue general obligation bonds for the expansion of Greenwood Connections, which the City of Menahga owns. The expansion project will include converting existing shared rooms to private rooms and adding a skilled transitional care unit. The estimated cost of the expansion is $4.6 million. Commissioners approved the request.

