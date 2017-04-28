Veteran journalist Quam named editor of Pioneer Journal

After four years of doing primarily TV news for the Armed Forces Network for stations in Turkey and Italy, Quam returned to the states to enter the civilian world.

She then worked as a reporter and news anchor for CBS and FOX affiliates in Fargo-Moorhead for six years.

Quam began writing for the newspaper in Detroit Lakes five years ago and was named editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune in February of 2016. She says she's now excited to add editor of the Pioneer Journal to her list of duties.

"What makes me most excited about working at the Pioneer Journal is getting to mix my love of journalism with my love of small towns," Quam said. "I'm a small town girl, and I know how much it means for people in smaller communities to have a newspaper to deliver them the information that no other media outlet is reporting on...the games being played by the young athletes we know and love, the council and commission meetings that will affect all of us right here, the crimes that are happening right in our own neighborhoods, the good deeds being done everyday by non-profits and people who care ... it all matters. I'm excited to get to know Wadena better and to be a part of it all."

Meanwhile, Jason Groth will be covering sports for the Pioneer Journal.

Groth graduated from Cloquet High School and earned his degree at Bemidji State University. He worked for close to 10 years in Grand Rapids, Minn., working in the sports department of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and for Lamke Broadcasting as a radio sports director and play-by-play announcer.

"I'm really excited for this opportunity," Groth said. "I look forward to working with the coaches and members of the community to provide the best possible coverage for Wadena-Deer Creek High School and the area."

Groth also covers sports for the Perham Focus. The Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and the Pioneer Journal are all owned by Forum Communications Co.