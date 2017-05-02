4H isn't just for farm kids anymore

Living in rural Minnesota, most people recognize the green clover with an 'H' on each leaf as being associated with the National 4-H Organization, aside from this symbol though, many are confused about what exactly 4-H is. Most would say that it is an agriculture based organization as images of Farm Kids showing their prized livestock at the County Fair often come to mind and while that is absolutely an avenue that 4-H can take you, it isn't the only thing you can do in 4-H; 4-H is so much more.

I grew up in 4-H and was pretty involved and many of my projects involved livestock, but oddly enough, many more of them did not. Working as 4-H staff has opened my eyes to even more projects and experiences that are offered through this wonderful organization and honestly, it makes me so excited for the experience that will be available to my future 4-H'ers as they grow and get to create a 4-H adventure of their own. Minnesota 4-H boasts over 60 project areas ranging from dance and art history, to robotics and shooting sports. We have a variety of hands-on learning opportunities for all kids from kindergarten through one year past high school.

The opportunities at the club and county level vary depending on the volunteers available to share their time and talents with youth; but many clubs offer basic projects that introduce kids to outdoor related activities. In most cases, the opportunities presented through 4-H help teach kids important lessons while building their skill sets and having fun with their friends - and you don't have to be a farm kid to be involved.

Here in Wadena County, we have an amazing corps of volunteers, they commit countless hours working with and for local youth teaching them skills that range from archery and dairy to photography and sewing. These volunteers are not paid, not because they are worthless, but because they are priceless. Wadena County 4-H could not extend our reach if it weren't for these volunteers' willingness to share their time and talents with us and the youth in the county. We want to take some time during this National Volunteer Week to thank our volunteers again for all that they do for youth and more specifically, 4-H. Your efforts do not go unnoticed, thank you for all that you do.

If you are interested in getting active in 4-H (whether enrolling your kids as members or volunteering), please contact Virginia Hendrickx at the Wadena County Extension Office by calling (218) 631-7623 or emailing carrl002@umn.edu.