Police Scanner - April 20 edition

• A missing 2 ½-year-old girl turned up in her own home.

April 7

• A welfare check was requested on a woman who did not show up for work. The woman's car was at her residence. Police officers knocked on the door and on the windows of the residence multiple times. They could hear a dog barking from inside the residence. The homeowner finally answered the door and said she had been asleep.

• A complainant informed police about comments made by a co-worker which were not direct threats but which made her uncomfortable. She reported she saw the coworker drive past her residence the previous evening. She was advised to take precautions and apply for a harassment restraining order if she continued to feel she was being stalked.

April 8

• A Wadena police officer spoke with a Wadena resident who was upset because one of his Lego collections was in Staples. The complainant said he did not want to hurt himself or others. He was advised he could make arrangements to retrieve the collection on a weekday.

April 11

• A car vs. deer accident led to a semi-truck rear-ending the car.

April 12

• A man driving by a residence at Second and Dayton in Wadena told a lawn care man to stop blowing leaves into the street. The man allegedly replied "whatever." A Wadena police officer was informed. He also advised the lawn care man not to blow leaves into the street. The man said the wind was blowing the leaves into the street. The officer saw him using a lawn mower to pick up the leaves.

• A deputy investigated a possible domestic incident on Highway 10. The couple was arguing over money and communication issues. They were returning home from a court hearing.

• A Wadena woman complained that railroad crews were loading boxcars near her home with grain and the wind was blowing it all over her property and attracting animals. She requested the railroad move to the industrial park. Police could find no observable debris in her yard and no crews at work.

• A caller alleged a brown pitbull was tearing up a neighbor's yard. An attempt to catch the dog had been unsuccessful. The owner was contacted and told to round up the dog. He said he had recently had surgery but would ask a family member to help catch the dog.

• Loud music was reported and police followed it to the 500 block of Third Street SW in Wadena. An officer observed a group of people around a bonfire. He turned his flashlight on when he was within six feet of the group. Some of the group fled into a house. Five people remained on the property. Officers administered PBT to Underage members of the group. No one knew who owned the property or the house. The Wadena Fire Department put out the fire. Canned beer was confiscated. A sound system was turned off. An officer called in the license plate numbers of all vehicles found in the backyard. Everyone questioned said they walked to the party.