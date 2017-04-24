Weekly crime report - April 20 edition

The Wadena Police Department signed a complaint on David James Loeffler, 32, of Wadena, for the sale of 2nd degree and 3rd degree controlled substances. Loeffler is set to make an appearance in the Wadena County Court at a later date.

The Wadena Police Department signed a complaint on Leonard James Mousseau, 39, of Wadena, for the sale of 1st degree and 4th degree controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 12

• Zackari Milan Ellis, 19, of Wadena, Robert Lauren Oakle Wittowski, 20, of Richville and Hunter John Utke, 19, of Park Rapids, were each cited with minor consumption of alcohol.

April 14

• Paula Kay Curtis, 49, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

• Mark Andrew Pickar, 29, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for loud vehicle exhaust.

April 15

• Melissa Joy Johnson, 51, of Verndale was arrested for possessing a 5th degree controlled substance and violating her conditions of probation. Johnson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 111 calls for service this past week.