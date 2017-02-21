Police report tree trimming scam in Wadena

The typical scenario involves verbal agreements - no written contracts - to trim trees then return later to do the clean-up. Homeowners are paying for the tree trimming services with full payment but the company never comes back to clean up the brush and trees they have cut down, leaving the homeowners responsible, according to police.

According to the Wadena City Ordinance 111.02, "It is unlawful for any transient merchant, hawker, peddler, or solicitor to sell or offer for sale any merchandise or attempt to do business in the city without having obtained a license from the Council to do so."

If someone sees suspicious individuals in town they should call the Wadena Police Department at (218) 631-7700 with descriptions of the individuals, vehicle plate numbers and anything else that could describe them.