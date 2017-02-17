Holes for Poles supports Baudette line worker scholarships

The fish fry is 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the American Legion in Baudette. Cost is $10 per person for the walleye dinner. Sponsors are M State, Wadena Area College Foundation, Irby, North Star Electric, Great River Energy and the Electrical Line Worker Baudette Advisory Committee.

A raffle follows the fish fry, with the top prize an open-water fishing package from Cyrus Resort, a $1,475 value. Other prizes include a two-day South Dakota pheasant hunt with hunting, lodging and meals, a $750 value; an ION 8-inch electric ice auger, a $500 value; four Minnesota Twins tickets with Legends Club seating; a Gary Hull handcrafted fish decoy; and many more prizes.

Raffle tickets are $10, and only 1,000 are available either at the event or from Outdoors Again, the Baudette Electrical Line Worker site, North Star Electric or Wadena Area College Foundation.

The Baudette training site accepts 25 students each year and was established in 2010 in response to industry need for electrical line workers. For more information about the diploma program in Baudette or the M State line worker program in Wadena, visit www.minnesota.edu/programs/electrical-line-worker-technology.