Art Bar 39 brings love of painting to Wadena

Michelle Fitzsimons, of Wadena, first began painting at one of Leanne Larson's classes offered through Art Bar 39 in Alexandria.

Larson, a graduate of the University of Minnesota, started the traveling art studio in 2014 and eventually moved into a studio space in Alexandria. The business took off and has become popular in Wadena, necessitating an artist dedicated artist in the area.

Fitzsimons, who had never been an artist, said the relaxed atmosphere and step-by-step approach was appealing to her and she started painting more often.

"The first party I did was for 15 little boys," she said. "That was chaos but so much fun."

Fitzsimons said if she can learn to paint, anyone can learn to paint.

"I couldn't even paint a stick figure when I started," she said. "We do all kinds of projects including string art, wood art, wine glass paintings."

She has partnered with the Firehouse Bar & Grill in Wadena to offer classes in their meeting room.

"Most of our adult classes include a drink, which makes it a social occasion and helps people relax," Fitzsimons said.

Art Bar 39 also offers painting classes for kids and has partnered through Wadena-Deer Creek Schools on some classes.

Additional opportunities to partner with organizations in the community include an outing at Fair Oaks Lodge in March and participating in June Jubilee this summer.

"It really is something everyone should try," Fitzsimons said. "It happens often that someone comes in and they are extremely nervous and by the end, they are feeling more confident and proud of what they've accomplished."

For more information about Art Bar 39, contact Fitzsimons at (218) 544-0034 or artbar39wadena@gmail.com.