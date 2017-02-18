Abomination Tattoo Studio opens in downtown Wadena

After working in the Twin Cities for a while, Orsello and his girlfriend, Samantha Anderson, decided to move closer to family and open a shop in Wadena.

"I'm in school for accounting and plan to run the business side of the studio," Anderson said.

They renovated the building on Bryant Ave that used to house Behlianno's restaurant.

"We took out a wall and added the chairs and equipment, along with new paint," Anderson said. "We're still putting some finishing touches on things."

Orsello has always been an artist and loves creating custom working. He has won awards at tattoo conventions for his lettering and has been perfecting his portrait work as well.

"People can bring in a photo or a person and I can work off that image," he said. "Or if someone has another idea I can work on something from scratch."

Orsello and Anderson said it's been fun reconnecting with some old customers.

"I can finally complete some of the work I started from before," he said, referring to larger full sleeve arm work or other tattoos.

The couple says tattoos continue to be popular among the younger generation but they have customers of all ages.

"Everyone has their own preferences and we can work with them to figure out the perfect tattoo," Anderson said.

The tattoo studio has filed all the required paperwork with the state and city and the shop's license has been approved.

Orsello uses brand new, sterilized needles that are thrown away. He said it's the safest way to make tattoos.

He was an artist before he started working on tattoos.

"I've always loved to draw and I love the creativity involved with tattoos," he said, adding that he likes to do freehand work. "The job freedom is great as well. It's so fun to hear from people that they're grateful for the work I've done and trust what I do."

Orsello would like to take on an apprentice or two at some point and said anyone who is interested can give him a call.

Hours for the studio are 2 p.m to 9 p.m. during the week and weekends by appointment.

People should call to make an appointment because tattoos take different amounts of time depending on the size and intricacy of the work. Call (218) 632-6100 to make an appointment.